Lane closures on Mass Pike in Blandford, Otis, Becket, and Lee

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is conducting bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Otis, Becket, and Lee this week.

The work is scheduled to begin in Otis and Becket at 6:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue in Lee and Blandford on Tuesday and go until Friday, April 16. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 30 on Tuesday, April 13 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 30 on Tuesday, April 13 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Otis – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 from Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 from Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Becket – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lee – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10 on Monday, April 12, and on Tuesday, April 13, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution when driving through the area.