Lane closures on Mass Pike in Otis, Becket, and Lee

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be daytime bridge repair work on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound in Otis, Becket, and Lee all week starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the work will be at various locations and times Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require temporary intermittent lane closures.

The location and schedule for the bridge repair operations will be as follows:

Otis – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23, from Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23, from Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Becket – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9, from Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9, from Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lee – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 10, on Monday, May 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. MassDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while traveling through the area.