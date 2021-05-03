Lane closures on Mass Pike in Otis, Becket due to bridge repair operations

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis and Becket this week due to bridge repair operations starting Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the work will take place Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The location and schedule for the bridge repair operations will be as follows:

Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23, Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appropriate signage, police, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while traveling through the area.