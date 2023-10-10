CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is alerting drivers of lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday on the Mass. Pike in Chicopee and West Springfield.

On Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., one lane will be closed on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike that crosses the Connecticut River. On Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., one lane on both eastbound and westbound of the same area will be closed.

Crews will be working on the bridge during these lane closures and drivers are asked to reduce their speed and use caution in the area.