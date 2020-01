WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be lane closures on the Mass Pike in Westfield Thursday due to paving.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, A left lane on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound at mile marker 41 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

View the Live Traffic Map Here

The closures are to support the paving of two turnarounds in the median.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed and use caution when driving in those areas.