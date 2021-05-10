Lane closures on Route 9 and Damon Road in Northampton due to paving

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be daytime lane closures this week on Route 9 and Damon Road in Northampton due to paving operations starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, there will be various lane closures on Route 9, and Damon Road Monday, May 10 through Thursday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be one-way traffic during the paving operations. The closures are a part of the I-91 northbound Interchange Roundabout Project.

There will be no work on Friday, May 14 due to UMass Amherst graduation events.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers traveling through the area are advised to reduce speed and use caution.