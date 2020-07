EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect slowdowns and lane closures on Holyoke Street for the next several weeks due to a gas line replacement starting Monday.

According to Columbia Gas, Holyoke Street between East Green Street and Keddy Street may experience slowdowns and closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The project starts Monday and is scheduled to continue through early September.