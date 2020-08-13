Lane, ramp closures on I-91 in West Springfield Thursday and Friday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be temporary lane and ramp closures on I-91 northbound and southbound at exit 13A in West Springfield Thursday and Friday.

According to MassDOT, the closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days and are necessary to facilitate the installation of light poles and the placement of concrete for the Connecticut River Bridge, and will require the following detours:

The I-91 southbound ramp from Route 5 northbound will be closed on Thursday. The traffic will be rerouted onto I-91 northbound to exit 13B to I-91 southbound

The ramp from I-91 northbound will be closed on Friday, August 14. The traffic from I-91 northbound ramp will be rerouted to exit 13B by signs directing traffic onto I-91 southbound to exit 13A

Appropriate signage will be in place to guide drivers to detours in the work area. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.