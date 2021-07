WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Drivers should expect delays on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge through Friday.

The recently completed bridge that connects West Springfield and Agawam will see lane reductions. The reductions will be during the daytime hours. At least one lane of travel in each direction will remain open.

Closures will last from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as crews install bridge joints.