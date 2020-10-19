Lanes closures on Mass Pike continues from Blandford to Lee this week

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, crews will be conducting construction and maintenance operations at specific locations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket, and Lee.

The work is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames through to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Blandford and Russell

Pavement marking operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 36 to Mile Marker 29 from Monday through Thursday, October 22, from 7:00 p.m. each night until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.