HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Rocky Hill Road in Hadley is closed Wednesday night after a large tree came down with wires.

The Hadley Police Department said Rocky Hill Road between Breckenridge and Highland Circle will be closed for several hours.

Photo: Hadley Police Department

The downed tree caused damage to the power lines and needs to be fixed, police said.

No estimated time was given as to when the road will fully reopen.

Are you traveling in the area? Here is our Live Waze Traffic Map.