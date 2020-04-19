Latest MassDOT traffic statistics reveal many residents are staying off the highway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT released traffic statistics for April fourth through the 10th on Sunday, illustrating just how many Bay Staters are staying home.

Highway trips in that period are down a whopping 68-percent over this time last year. MassDOT said the drop was also reflected in the previous two weeks of stats.

Three million vehicles passed through the state’s 11 traffic checkpoints last week. The same week last year saw 10 million vehicles on the road.

The highest tracked decline was in Boston to East Boston, where traffic is down 77-percent.

Sundays are typically the lowest travel day of the week. Those days also saw the steepest decline.