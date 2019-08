WHATELY, Mass (WWLP) – The left lane of I-91 Northbound is closed in Whately due to a one-car rollover crash Friday morning.

According to Mass State Police Trooper Ruyffelaert, the left lane is currently closed and crews are working to clear up the accident.

Our 22News crew saw that traffic was backed up but slowly moving.

22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

(Photo: Google Maps)

View Live Traffic Map