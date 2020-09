BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lane on I-90 eastbound in Blandford is closed due to a multi-car crash Friday morning.

According to MassDOT, the lane is closed at mile marker 29. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

NOW: In #Blandford, left lane closed on I-90 EB at mile market 29 due to multi-car crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 11, 2020

22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back. We will update this story as soon as more information is available.