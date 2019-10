HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The left lane of I-91 North in Holyoke is closed due to a car versus truck crash on Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Barnes told 22News, the operator of the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation and the left lane will be closed until both vehicles are towed.

The crash happened between exit 17 and 18 near the rest area.

View the Live Traffic Map here.