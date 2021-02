WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lanes on the Mass Pike eastbound and westbound in West Stockbridge are closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

MassDOT posted the closure to their twitter at 10:13 a.m.

NOW: In #WestStockbridge, left lanes closed on I-90 EB and WB at mile marker 2.5 due to jackknifed tractor trailer. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 9, 2021

