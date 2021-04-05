LIVE: Traffic impact along Morgan-Sullivan Bridge in Agawam

Various daytime travel impacts from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day the week of April 5

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Walnut Street and Walnut Street Extension in Agawam will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic Monday due to construction.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation traffic will be impacted from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day for crews to continue pavement milling work.

Similar traffic reductions will be happening on different streets each day this week, including Springfield Street in Agawam on Tuesday, Main Street in Agawam on Wednesday, and River Street in West Springfield on Thursday. The following is the full schedule for the traffic impacts:

Tuesday, April 6: Reduce Springfield Street in Agawam to a single lane with alternating traffic. MassDOT will detour northbound vehicles on Suffield Street in Agawam. A signed detour will be in place for northbound vehicles to turn left onto Walnut Street Extension and turn right to continue on Walnut Street Extension as well as turn left or right onto Springfield Street, and continue to their destination

Wednesday, April 7: Reduce Main Street in Agawam to a single lane with alternating traffic

Reduce Main Street in Agawam to a single lane with alternating traffic Thursday, April 8: Reduce River Street in West Springfield to a single lane with alternating traffic

There will also be similar traffic impacts the week of April 12 for paving work. More information on those closures will be announced soon. The work hours are subject to change based on traffic impacts. Drivers are advised to reduce speeds and expect traffic delays while traveling through the area.