Local residents prepare for Thanksgiving travel woes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -The Thanksgiving holiday will increase traffic on the highways across the country and in Western Massachusetts.

AAA is predicting more than 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more by car this Thanksgiving holiday season.

“Holiday traffic is terrible. I like going to visit my relatives for turkey dinners and everything else but being on the highway there’s just too many maniacs and people don’t respect how you drive,” Walter Borowiecki of Chicopee told 22News.

Borowiecki said he runs into problems on I-91 both north and south-bound during the holidays. Triple-A expects an additional 1.6 million people traveling by car this year.

“I’d be doing 70 miles an hour and I’d have people riding my bumper in the middle lane. And the speed limit is 65,” he said.

An Eastern Massachusetts man told 22News he leaves at midnight and takes the back roads all the way to Virginia for Thanksgiving. He said the extra hour on the road is better than putting up with the traffic he’d face on the highway.

Most Thanksgiving travelers drive to their celebrations.

“Last year it took me four hours from Worcester to Springfield. Four hours. On the Pike. It usually only takes 25 minutes,” Faustino Martinez of Lowell said

Common traffic trouble spots to look out for are 91 south at the Longmeadow curves, and Exit 10 on I-91 North in Springfield. The Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving is considered the worst time to travel, making the trip up to four hours longer than usual.