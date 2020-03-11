Breaking News
UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Loudville Road in Easthampton temporarily closed due to brush fire

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Easthampton Fire Department)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Loudville Road is temporarily closed due to downed power lines and a brush fire Wednesday morning.

According to The Easthampton Police Department, Loudville Road near Torrey Street is closed until further notice. Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route.

  • (Photo: Easthampton PD)
  • (Photo: Easthampton PD)

Residents of Easthampton, Westhampton and Southampton may be experiencing power outages. According to the MEMA power outage map at 11:17 a.m. 516 customers in Easthampton are without power, 102 in Southampton and 54 in Westhampton.

MAP: Loudville Road in Easthampton

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories