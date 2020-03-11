Loudville Road in Easthampton temporarily closed due to brush fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Loudville Road is temporarily closed due to downed power lines and a brush fire Wednesday morning.

According to The Easthampton Police Department, Loudville Road near Torrey Street is closed until further notice. Officers advise drivers to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route.

(Photo: Easthampton PD)

(Photo: Easthampton PD)

Residents of Easthampton, Westhampton and Southampton may be experiencing power outages. According to the MEMA power outage map at 11:17 a.m. 516 customers in Easthampton are without power, 102 in Southampton and 54 in Westhampton.