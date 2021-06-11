Ludlow speed limit reduced from 30 to 25 MPH

(Ludlow Police Department)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ludlow has new speed limit signs indicating the town wide speed limit is 25 MPH.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, the Town of Ludlow recently opted-in to MGL c. 90 § 17C, reducing the statutory speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph in thickly settled or business districts.

The speed limit is for all streets that do not have a posted speed limit. The law does not affect the streets that have a posted speed, and school zones will remain at 20 MPH.

Springfield and Chicopee also have the same law.

