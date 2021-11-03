Lyman Street Bridge in Holyoke reopens to traffic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke announced the completion of the Lyman Street Bridge and is scheduled to reopen Friday.

The MassDOT project took more than two years, will reopen the bridge to traffic over the 1st level canal. Drivers may experience delays as construction continues through November.

According to the City of Holyoke, large vehicles and trucks traveling to the Gatehouse Road area will need to travel southeast on Lyman Street and cross over the new bridge. This was the same truck restrictions that were in place before the construction began.

Height restrictions limit access through the Canal Street and Lyman Street intersection to large trucks.