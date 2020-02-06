Breaking News
Lyman Street Bridge in Holyoke to close for repairs

Traffic
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Wednesday, February 12, the Lyman Street Bridge over the First Level Canal in Holyoke will be closed to traffic.

This is to allow the next phase of work on the removal and reconstruction of the bridge to begin.

In a news release sent to 22News, Holyoke City Engineer Bob Peirent, said in addition to full replacement of the bridge, the project includes improvements to Lyman Street from Front to Canal/Main Streets.

Lyman Street will remain open to local traffic at both ends and a temporary bridge has been installed to allow pedestrians to cross the canal.

This $6.6 million project and bridge shutdown is expected to continue for another 2 years.

PLAN: Lyman Street Detour

MAP: Lyman Street Bridge

