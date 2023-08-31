AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Main Street in Agawam is closed due to a rollover crash Thursday morning.

According to the Agawam Police Department, Main Street is closed between South Street and Six Flags New England due to a serious motor vehicle crash. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route.

Those planning on visiting Six Flags New England should enter from 159 North through Suffield, Connecticut.

