Main Street in Easthampton closed after car struck utility pole

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in Easthampton will be closed for several hours Friday after a car struck a utility pole.

Easthampton Police Sergeant Dennis Scribner told 22News, a car traveling south on Main Street near Glendale Street crossed the double yellow lines and struck a utility pole. Main Street between Glendale Street and Center Street will be closed while Eversource replaces the pole. The road will be closed for several hours.

Scribner said the driver of the car left on foot before police arrived and has not been located yet. A police dog was initiated shortly after the crash but the driver wasn’t located. Easthampton police are investigating.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

