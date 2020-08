MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police closed a section of Main Street in Monson to repair poles with wires down Friday morning.

The Town of Monson posted on Facebook a photo of a truck that may have taken down wires while traveling at around 10:30 a.m. It is unknown how long the repairs may take.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until the repairs are finished and the roadway is cleared.