Man taken to hospital after crashing scooter into tractor-trailer in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his scooter into a tractor-trailer on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, a man driving a scooter ran into the side of a tractor-trailer while turning right into the Five Guys parking lot on Riverdale Street.

LaFrance said the man driving the scooter was traveling in the breakdown lane and sustained minor injuries from the accident. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. The driver’s scooter caught fire and was destroyed as a result of the crash.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries and his truck wasn’t damaged. Traffic was backed up on Route 5 South for about 30 minutes but the area is now clear.

View the live traffic map