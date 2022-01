HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department along with Holyoke Gas and Electric were called to a manhole explosion on Saturday morning.

The explosion is said to have happened on Suffolk and Chestnut Street, which in turn will lead to a power outage so HG&E Personnel can assess the situation safely.

Manhole explosion , Suffolk and Chestnut Street. There will be Power outage so HG&E Personnel can assess. https://t.co/NTNKSQnHsf pic.twitter.com/mqH5GTy7Bw — Holyoke Police Department (@holyokepolice) January 8, 2022

At this time there is no other information as to the cause of the explosion. 22News will continue to update this post as new information becomes available.