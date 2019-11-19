Mashapaug Road in Holland closed Wednesday for construction

HOLLAND, Mass (WWLP) – The Mashapaug Road causeway construction project in Holland has been changed to Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Holland Police Department, Mashapaug Road will be closed between White Road and Forest Drive while crews work to repair the causeway and pipeline.

The closure will start around 7:00 a.m. and last throughout the day. Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes and to comply with officers and the instructions displayed on traffic control signs. School buses will be allowed to pass through the road closure.

Police say traffic traveling south towards Route 84 can take Vinton Road and traffic traveling north from Route 84 can take May Brook Road to Sandy Beach Road, Mountain Road, and to Old County Road.

The closure was originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

