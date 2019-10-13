Mass DOT issues travel advisory over Columbus Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass DOT issued a travel advisory for Columbus Day travel in the area.

They’re asking drivers to plan ahead for travel during the holiday weekend. Mass DOT has shut down construction outside of fixed work zones until 5 am on Tuesday.

The highway assistance program is increasing patrols on major roadways to support drivers who may need roadside assistance.

If you’re on the eastern part of the state the HOV lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy is having extended hours until 8:00 pm Sunday night.

Mass DOT is serving free coffee at all service plazas overnight on Monday.

Columbus day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on state highways.