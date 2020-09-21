Mass Pike construction continues this week in western Massachusetts

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect lane closures and reduced speeds if you take the Mass Pike this week between Lee and Blandford.

Beginning on Monday, September 21st at 7:00 a.m., MassDOT crews will begin construction on both eastbound and westbound on the Mass Pike in Blandford, Russell, Otis, Becket and Lee.

Lane closures are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 25th.

Montgomery

  • Bridge repair operations will take place on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 36 from Monday, September 21, through Thursday, September 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. This work will require intermittent lane closures.

Blandford and Russell

  • Milling operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 32 to Mile Marker 29 on Monday, September 21, through Thursday, September 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Russell

  • Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 34.5 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. This work will require intermittent shoulder closures.

Blandford

  • Deck repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Monday, September 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

 Otis 

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Becket

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  Lane shifts will be in place during these operations.

Lee

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 on Tuesday, September 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

