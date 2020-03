BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday and running all week, the Mass Pike eastbound in Blandford will see overnight closures for guardrail maintenance.

The Mass Pike between mile markers 28 and 29 will see lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Work is scheduled to finish by Friday morning. MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution when driving in the area.