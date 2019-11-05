Mass Pike eastbound in Palmer closed due to multi-vehicle crash

Image sent to 22News via Report It

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The eastbound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer are currently closed, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to State Police Media Relations, the crash, which happened just past Exit 8, involves a tractor trailer and a box truck. Photos sent to 22News through our Report It feature also showed cars damaged in the crash.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Pike at Exit 8 and onto Route 20.

Trooper Greaney of the State Police barracks in Charlton told 22News that no serious injuries were reported.

(22News Viewer)

22News is covering this story and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.