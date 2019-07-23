Mass Pike Exit 4 ramp closed due to tractor trailer rollover

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following a tractor trailer rollover on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield.

State Police Sgt. Todd Renaud told 22News the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway, at the Exit 4 offramp in West Springfield.

He said the truck driver was taken to the hospital, but could not provide information on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Crews have shut down the Exit 4 offramp while they work to clear the crash. There is no word yet on when it will be back open.

