STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Exit 78 on the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday night.

The closure of exit 78 eastbound ramp to I-84 westbound starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, and continues until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20.

Drivers that are in I-90 eastbound traffic looking to access I-84 will be guided to use either I-90 exit 63 (Route 32) or exit 90 (I-290/I-395 & Route 12).

To help direct drivers in the right direction there will be signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place. Any of the designated detour work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.