BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mass. Pike in Brimfield is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Transportation said that the eastbound side of I-90 at mile marker 72.6 is closed. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
No further information has been released at this time.
