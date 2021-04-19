Mass Pike in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket lane closures

Expect temporary lane closures on the Mass Pike this week west of Westfield

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is conducting bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket this week.

The work is scheduled to begin during the day in Otis and Becket at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and will continue in Blandford on Thursday and go until Friday, April 23. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

At night, crews will be working on the bridge barrier installation from mile marker 35 on the eastbound and westbound of the Mass Pike in Russell. Work is scheduled to take place Monday to Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Russell – Overnight bridge barrier installation operations will occur at Mile Marker 35 on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Russell from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

– Overnight bridge barrier installation operations will occur at Mile Marker 35 on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Russell from Monday, April 19, through Thursday, April 22, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. Blandford – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Thursday, April 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Thursday, April 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Otis – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Becket – Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution when driving through the area.