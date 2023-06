WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT announced that they will be temporarily closing the Mass. Pike westbound in West Springfield to conduct bridge repairs.

A detour is scheduled to be in place beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10th through 6 a.m. Sunday, June 11th. A detour will take drivers off the Mass. Pike at Exit 45 and letting people back on at the Westfield interchange.

MassDOT is asking people to take it slowly and yourself extra time to get where they need to go.