WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be temporarily closing the Mass. Pike westbound in West Springfield once again for construction.

A detour is scheduled to be in place beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8th through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 9th. A detour will take drivers off the Mass. Pike at Exit 45 and letting people back on at the Westfield interchange.

Detour signs will be posted. MassDOT is asking people to take it slowly and plan extra time into their commute to get where they need to go.