WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mass Pike is closed at Exit 41 westbound in Westfield after a tractor trailer and vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to MassDOT, a tractor trailer and vehicle crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 34.5 in the Westfield and Russell area. The westbound side of the highway is closed.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway.