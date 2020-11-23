Mass Pike lane closures in Otis, Becket, Blandford due to bridge construction Monday, Tuesday

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be bridge construction in various locations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis, Becket, and Blandford Monday and Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, The work will be both days from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Travel will be maintained on I-90 through the work zones.

The locations and schedules for lane closures are as follows:

Otis

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Becket

  • Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.  The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Blandford

  • Shoulder paving operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at Mile Marker 26.2 on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.

