Mass Pike speed restriction and travel ban during winter storm

(WWLP) – The speed limit on I-90 has been reduced due to weather conditions Friday.

According to MassDOT, the speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH from the NY border to Logan Airport in Boston. A travel ban is also in place for tractor trailers, tandem trucks, & special permit vehicle on I-90.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties until 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow, sleet, and ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties until 7 p.m. Friday for light snow/sleet accumulations and ice that may lead to slippery conditions.

The freezing rain and sleet will continue into the early afternoon. The icy mix will taper to scattered snow and sleet showers by 3pm. Snow and sleet accumulations will be less than 2 inches for most of us. Up to a quarter inch of ice is possible. Friday’s high temperatures will happen early in the morning and then will continue to fall into the 20s throughout the day.