Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham/Ludlow due to truck rollover, wood spill

Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  111
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's Creative Corner Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montague Public Libraries Montessori School of Northampton Neari School NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pittsfield Public Schools PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Museums Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield Atheneum Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School

Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham/Ludlow due to truck rollover, wood spill

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image sent to 22News by Joscelyn via Report It.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of the Massachusetts Turnpike is closed Thursday morning, due to a tractor trailer rollover.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the Pike is closed on the westbound side at the 57.8 mile marker, because of a truck rollover and the spill of wood debris. Westbound traffic is being detoured off the highway at Exit 8 in Palmer.

A photo sent to 22News through our Report It feature showed the truck lying across both westbound lanes and lumber spilled across the roadway just prior to the toll gantry in Ludlow. Traffic is backed up across the Chicopee River through Wilbraham and as far east as Palmer.

View our Live Traffic Map

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Exit 11A in Westborough is currently 40 miles per hour due to wintry weather conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories