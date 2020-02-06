Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham/Ludlow due to truck rollover, wood spill

Image sent to 22News by Joscelyn via Report It.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of the Massachusetts Turnpike is closed Thursday morning, due to a tractor trailer rollover.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the Pike is closed on the westbound side at the 57.8 mile marker, because of a truck rollover and the spill of wood debris. Westbound traffic is being detoured off the highway at Exit 8 in Palmer.

A photo sent to 22News through our Report It feature showed the truck lying across both westbound lanes and lumber spilled across the roadway just prior to the toll gantry in Ludlow. Traffic is backed up across the Chicopee River through Wilbraham and as far east as Palmer.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Exit 11A in Westborough is currently 40 miles per hour due to wintry weather conditions.