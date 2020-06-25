MassDOT approves $18 million bridge replacement contract on Route 2 in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusets Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved an $18 million bridge replacement contract for the bridge on Route 2 over Route 202 in Orange.

According to MassDOT, the project will consist of three stages of construction to repair the current structurally-deficient bridge. The bridge will be widened during the work to address deterioration and is expected to be completed in three years.

The three stages allow for minor traffic impacts by providing one lane of traffic in each direction.

“Projects like this one are critical to safely maintaining our transportation system. I would like to thank the legislative delegation and local communities for their involvement to ensure this important project is completed while providing proper access for the users of the roadway throughout construction,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said