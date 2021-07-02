MassDOT conducting road work on MassPike in Lee, Otis and Becket July 6-9

BOSTON (MassDOT)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that crews will be conducting bridge and guardrail repair operations at specific locations on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis and Becket. The work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9. There will be no construction operations on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. The work will require intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

At all times, travel will be maintained on I-90 through the work zones. The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 10.6 on Tuesday, July 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 on Wednesday, July 7, and on Thursday, July 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.0 from Tuesday, July 6, through Friday, July 9, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket

Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 18 to mile marker 15 on Tuesday, July 6, Wednesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 8, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.