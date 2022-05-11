BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT are informing drivers of an emergency sinkhole repair on the shoulder of the Mass. Pike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon that may affect traffic.

The sinkhole is located on the shoulder of I-90 westbound at the 32.8 mile marker in Blandford. Repairs are being conducted and are expected to continue through Thursday to 4:00 p.m. The shoulder and truck-climbing lanes on that section of the Mass Pike are temporarily closed to vehicles during the repairs.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed and use caution in the work zone.