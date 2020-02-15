MassDOT issues travel advisory ahead of President’s Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day Friday plus a long weekend for President’s Day has Americans on the move.

TripAdvisor surveyed its users this week and a third of them are planning to travel this weekend.

Of those traveling, 27 percent said it was for a “romantic trip” and nearly half plan to fly.

Top destinations this month are Las Vegas, Orlando and For Lauderdale. Just one cold-weather city cracked the top-10 with New York sneaking on as the number 10 destination.

With all those travelers hitting the road this weekend, MassDOT has issued a travel advisory.

Roads will be crowded with many off work for President’s Day on Monday and schools releasing for mid-winter break.

MassDOT is encouraging travelers to utilize all of its real-time travel technology like the GoTime Mobile App.

They also recommend the Waze navigation app – where you can join our 22News traffic tracker team.