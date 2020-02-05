MassDOT: Lane closure on I-90 E in West Springfield Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced road closures on I-90 East in West Springfield Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

MassDOT said a left lane on I-90 eastbound at Exit 4 in West Springfield will be closed for bridge joint repair operations. The closure is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays, reduced speed and travel with caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

