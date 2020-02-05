MassDOT: Lane closure on I-90 E in West Springfield Wednesday

Breaking News
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced road closures on I-90 East in West Springfield Wednesday morning into the afternoon. 

MassDOT said a left lane on I-90 eastbound at Exit 4 in West Springfield will be closed for bridge joint repair operations. The closure is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays, reduced speed and travel with caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation. 

Are you traveling in the area? Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

