BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Road crews will be working on guardrail repairs on I-90 (Mass Pike) westbound from mile marker 18.0 to mile marker 7.6 in Lee and Becket next week.
The repairs will take place beginning Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.
Drivers should expect traffic delays due to temporary lane closures and speed reduction. There will be signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place for guidance.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.