BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Road crews will be working on guardrail repairs on I-90 (Mass Pike) westbound from mile marker 18.0 to mile marker 7.6 in Lee and Becket next week.

The repairs will take place beginning Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers should expect traffic delays due to temporary lane closures and speed reduction. There will be signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place for guidance.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

