WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT crews will be working overnight on Monday and Tuesday milling and paving on I-90 and I-91 in West Springfield.

According to a social media post by MassDOT, ramp closure will result in detours from Route 5 southbound, where traffic can get back on I-91 at Interchange 10. There will also be a ramp closure on-ramp from Turnpike Connector to I-91 Southbound. Traffic will be detoured from I-91 Northbound to Interchange 12, where traffic can exit and re-enter I-91 Southbound.

Drivers should expect delays due to the road work.