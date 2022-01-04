MassDOT proposes replacement of Armory Street bridge in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is proposing to replace the current bridge that runs over the railroad tracks on Armory Street in Springfield. The project would cause northbound traffic to be detoured for the duration of the rebuild.

The idea centered around the rebuild is to construct a sidewalk on one side and a shared-use path on the other. The area is very busy during the morning and evening commutes, leaving some concerns about the projects disruption.

22News will have more information following a hearing scheduled on February 1st.